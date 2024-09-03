Mayoral candidate names campaign co-chairs

HALIFAX: Following his nomination appointment at City Hall this morning former MP for Halifax, Andy Filmore announced the co-chairs of his campaign for Mayor, lawyer, Sarah McInnes and business owner operator, Ossama Nasrallah.

“I’m so fortunate that both of these incredible Haligonians can bring their inspired and unique perspectives to my campaign,” said Fillmore.

McInnes is a community leader and partner at an historic Halifax Law firm that pre-dates confederation and Nasrallah is a new Canadian, graduate of St. Mary’s University and thriving entrepreneur and community volunteer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sarah McInnes – Campaign Co-chair

As a partner in one of the country’s oldest law firms in the country Sarah has a specialized practice as a labour market and immigration lawyer.

She is a member of the Canadian Bar Association, the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and the Canadian Association Counsel to Employers (CACE) and is past Chair of the CBA-NS Citizenship and Immigration Section.

Sarah is actively engaged in her community; currently serving on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth and on the Board of Governors of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design.

Sarah sees the energy that Andy has brought to the many initiatives and projects in her constituency and is excited for a future with him as Mayor.

“My interactions with Andy’s office over the years as a labour and immigration lawyer can only be described as uniquely hands-on and comprehensive,” said McInnes. “Each file underscored for me how hard he has worked for the people of his constituency whether that was for my clients or for veteran’s support and those advocating for their community.

“Andy balances compassion with an expert understanding of multilateral government engagement and unwavering support for Haligonians. I could not think of a better candidate suited to be Mayor of our city and I am very proud to co-chair his campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ship containers. (Dagley Media photo)

The Laker News was among the media at a media availability on Tuesday morning at Point Pleasant Park.

We did a video story of the availability.

In it Fillmore said that he has heard from HRM residents that their main concern is around housing and homelessness, and how many of those who are homeless in Halifax have come from away.

Here is the video story supported by Andy Fillmore Campaign for Mayor.

Video shot/reported by Matt Dagley:

The Point Pleasant Park sign. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ossama Nasrallah – Campaign Co-chair

Originally from Lebanon Ossama Nasrallah moved to Halifax to study at Saint Mary’s University over ten years ago.

After completing his commerce degree with a major in Marketing and Human Resource Management certificate, he never looked back. Establishing the iconic Harbour Watercraft renting kayaks, boats and Jet Skis to residents and tourists to explore and enjoy the incredible Halifax Harbour.

He is an active volunteer aspiring every day to give back to the city that has given him so much and is driven to work with Andy on the city they both love so much.

“I have learned during the past decade living in Halifax, one of the most important things is giving back,” said Nasrallah. “Andy exemplifies this in all he does and how he supported me and so many other small businesses.

“He has inspired me to volunteer with multiple non-for-profits and boards to help make a difference in people’s lives and the community we live in. He and the people of Halifax have taught me lessons of resilience, courage, and respect.

“I could not be prouder to co-chair his campaign for Mayor of the greatest city in Canada.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Andy Fillmore, HRM Mayoral Candidate answers questions from media. (Dagley Media photo)

A campaign team has been assembled to support Fillmore on his policy platform, some members include: Kevin Musgrave, Tyler Cameron, Stephanie Howatt, Lee Gifford Simms, and Joanne Macrae.

Strategic advisors include Fred DeLorey, National Campaign Manager for the Conservative Party of Canada and partner at Northstar Public Affairs and Kristian Hines, former Chief of Staff for Premier Stephen MacNeil and current VP with National Public Relations.

Fillmore’s policy focus will start with freezing municipal tax rates for two years while a comprehensive value for money audit on the services is completed.

He will push for faster approvals on building starts to ensure there are more housing options for Haligonians. His focus is to stop the approval of additional encampment sites including not opening the nine new sites approved by HRM Council and ensuring there is a multilateral central intake system to address individual’s complex needs.

Fillmore will work closely with the police and HRM’s Office of Public Safety to ensure we’re engaging with our residents in neighbourhood meetings and business forums to hear directly from them.

Transit efficiency will also be a priority highlighting the lack of access for suburban and rural areas and zeroing in on the unprecedented congestion of the downtown core as well as establishing a rapid response line to address potholes and map priority road repairs.