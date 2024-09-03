ELMSDALE: RCMP had a call of a different kind on Aug. 28 in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were called about a suspicious person checking out vehicles in an Elmsdale subdivision in the early morning hours.

“The concerned resident told police a man dressed in dark clothing, holding a flashlight and looking into vehicles down the street,” said Const. Burns.

The incident was happening on Hemlock Drive in Elmsdale.

Const. Burns said in an attempt to catch a thief in action, an immediate patrol was made.

“On scene, our officers located the suspect who was found to be walking his cat on a leash after he had consumed cannabis,” he said.

“He explained to the officers that he was walking wherever his cat would lead him.”

He said the complainant was updated and the man was led home…this time by officers.