Serious leg injury suffered in Urbania head-on collision

URBANIA: Three people were injured in a head-on collision in Urbania on Aug 23.

RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said the call to police came in at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The collision happened on Highway 215, Const. Burns said.

Police, local fire departments, and EHS were dispatched to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said upon arrival officers learned that a Dodge RAM driving Northbound collided with a Southbound travelling Mazda 3.

“There were three people involved, one of which suffered a serious injury to their leg,” he said. “They had to be transported to hospital by Life Flight.”

The injury was not considered to be life threatening.

He said the investigation into the collision continues.