BRIDGEWATER: The Hants North U-13 Jays have wrapped up their 2024 baseball season with a medal around their necks.

The Jays came home from the Baseball Nova Scotia U-13 A Tier 1 provincials in Bridgewater with silver after falling in the championship final.

The tournament was held last weekend.

Hants North faced Bridgewater to open the tournament; then had games against Cole Harbour Black and Tri County. They advanced to the championship after a hard fought semi-final win.

No game scoring or stat details were available for the Jays games.