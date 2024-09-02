LANTZ: A $1.5 million expansion will see close to 100 new childcare spaces added at a pair of locations in the East Hants Corridor.

At an announcement on a beautiful Friday morning, Andrea Ferguson, board chairwoman with the Tots Academy Early Learning Society, announced expansion will be going ahead at the Tots Academy location in Enfield adding 42 new spaces, while they will be opening a new childcare centre at the former Elmwood Childcare location in Lantz and that will house 54 new childcare spaces.

The Lantz location is expected to be open by Sept. 16.

Also announced is that the Tots Academy Childcare Society will be renamed to the Tots Academy Early Learning Society.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Kings Hants MP Kody Blois were both on hand for the announcement.

MP Kody Blois, Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Glynnis Powell and Amanda Stewart check out one of the spots at the new facility which is expected to open on Sept. 16. The new Tots in Lantz will open up 54 new childcare spots, on top of 42 new spots at its Enfield location. (Healey photo)

Ferguson said when the society heard that Elmwood would be relocating to a new space in Belnan, they knew this would be an incredible opportunity to expand in the most quick and impactful way to address the childcare crisis in our community.

This means that in just under seven months, the Board of Directors at Tots – along with the Executive Director (Theresa Jollimore) and Assistant Director (Amanda Stewart) – have worked tirelessly to make these two expansions happen.

By January 2025, Tots will have doubled the capacity for children.

Ferguson said adding these 96 spots is just a start, as there remains close to 100 still on the waitlist for childcare in the area.

“This expansion was truly a team effort,” she said. “Without the team that worked every hour possible, outside of their regular work days, after their children were in bed, during nap times, and through countless vacations, we’d like to acknowledge all of their efforts.

“We’re grateful to the governments for the funding support for these projects.”

She said both Jollimore and Stewart were asked by the volunteer board about the idea of expanding, and both were game to put in the work needed to make it happen.

“This project has created an enormous amount of additional work for these two ladies, and they’ve taken it on with smiles on their faces,” said Ferguson.

MacDonald said he and Blois have talked a lot on the project and each worked their own governments to get the funding needed for the expansions. He gave kudos to Blois for working on making this happen on the federal side.

“This would not have happened if the Tots Academy board didn’t believe in the vision,” he said. “It’s all about the kids. I think that’s why we were able to all work together to achieve this.

“I look forward to me and Kody being able to do more announcements with Tots and other spots in East Hants.”

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Kings Hnats MP Kody Blois chat during the tour of the soon to be open new Tots Early Learning Centre in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Blois thanked Ferguson and the staff for doing this work.

“It’s amazing to see the work that is done to make sure we have really good child care right here in East Hants,” said Blois.

“We know we can’t rest on our laurels. Andrea, you’ve been a strong voice to say we need more child care spaces and me and John both agree.

“I think this is a good first step in moving the yard sticks.”

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Kings Hants MP Kody Blois shake hands as Tots Early Learning Society board chairwoman Andrea Ferguson makes the announcement. (Healey photo)

Ferguson thanked Sara Keyes and Mackie Risser with Royal LePage Atlantic for support with the purchase of the new centre, and Patrick O’Neil for guidance.

Lewis Powell with ZnZ Construction is coordinating the construction improvements that needed to be completed to the facility and for donating his time to additional projects.

KelGreg has taken on the Enfield expansion project and working with Tots to create a design that will create a beautiful addition to the current building.

“Our staff are working diligently to connect with families on the waitlist for spaces,” she added.

“We are approaching families in the order in which they were placed on the list and appreciate your patience as we work through this.”