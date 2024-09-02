From the Cruiser – Aug. 29, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past 10 days, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 185 calls for service.

Here is a look at a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

APPLE GIFT CARDS SCAM

On August 22, East Hants RCMP learned of a scam that an Enfield resident had fallen victim to.

An unknown person called to inform them that they were an RBC staff member and that an East Hants taxi would be picking them up to go purchase Apple gift cards each valued at $500 to settle an account.

After the initial purchase, the “taxi” then drove to various locations in HRM where more gift cards were bought. Afterwards, the victim was brought back home where they weren’t charged a taxi fare.

The investigation continues.

The RCMP urges people to take caution when dealing with people calling and representing a legitimate business.

No reputable business or organization would ever ask to make payment via gift cards. Also, never leave in a vehicle with someone you don’t know to work for a legitimate company.

GEEK SQUAD FRAUD COMPLAINT

On August 24, East Hants RCMP were advised of an attempted fraud via computer.

An unknown male called from what he said was “Geek Squad” offering a premium account. Returning the call, the male was able to convince the person to send him personal information and to gain access to their computer.

The male “transferred” a large sum of funds into the person’s account then attempted to have the person transfer money back to a different account.

The intended victim’s bank blocked the transfer.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public to never let someone gain access to their computer remotely. This type of fraud is becoming more and more prevalent where it is possible to have a bank transfer appear to be 100% legit, yet it’s completely fake.

No actual money was transferred to the person’s account, however, the funds that were attempted to be sent by the victim were completely real.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Indian Brook man sought for failing to attend court

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Marcus Gehue, 32, of Indian Brook.

Marcus Gehue was charged with possession of property obtained by crime in 2022 but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Marcus Gehue is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

