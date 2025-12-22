Photos/Video: Holiday Party at Top Rank Martial Arts

LOWER SACKVILLE: The energy level was high as children and their parents came to a special Holiday Party at Top Rank Martial Arts in Lower Sackville.
It was such a special night that even Santa came by for a visit to talk with the kids and get photos.
There was cookie decorating, learning taekwondo skills, some other fun games, and pizza!
Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Paul Wozney also stopped by for a visit.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The Laker News was there covering the holiday party.
Take a look at our video story of the fun night it was.
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: