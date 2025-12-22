Photos/Video: Holiday Party at Top Rank Martial Arts

Santa compares a candy cane with a young girl while a young boy looks on at the holiday party. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The energy level was high as children and their parents came to a special Holiday Party at Top Rank Martial Arts in Lower Sackville.

It was such a special night that even Santa came by for a visit to talk with the kids and get photos.

There was cookie decorating, learning taekwondo skills, some other fun games, and pizza!

Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Paul Wozney also stopped by for a visit.

The Laker News was there covering the holiday party.

Take a look at our video story of the fun night it was.

Video by Matt Dagley

Practicing taekwondo skills. (Dagley Media photo)

Sackville-Cobequid MLA Paul Wozney stopped by and spoke of the importance of keeping young kids active. (Dagley Media photo)

Cookie decorating. (Dagley Media photo)

Top Rank owner and coach Tim Reynolds speaks about the event and how people can find out more information during an interview with Pat. (Dagley Media photo)

A mom helps create some Christmas crafts with two kids during the holiday party at Top Rank. (Dagley Media photo)