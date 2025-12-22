Mayor acknowledges suburban tax concerns, says balance is key

BEAVER BANK/MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: Mayor Andy Fillmore says balancing tax rates with service levels in suburban and rural communities remains a priority, as residents in areas like Fall River, Wellington, Beaver Bank and the Musquodoboit Valley continue to raise concerns about paying high taxes without seeing comparable services.

Speaking with The Laker News during an interview at Halifax City Hall, Fillmore said he is keenly aware of the perception among residents that they are “paying more for what sometimes might seem like the same or perhaps even less service.”

“I’m extremely sensitive to the fact that the tax bill is rising,” Fillmore said.

“That balance between urban and suburban and rural is something very important to keep our eye on.”

Fillmore said HRM works each year to ensure tax rates better reflect the services residents receive.

He noted that councillors play a critical role in advocating for their communities during budget deliberations.

“I rely heavily on the councillors in those districts to convey that perspective into the council chamber and into the budget debate,” he said, adding that those local voices help ensure suburban and rural concerns are factored into municipal decision-making