Volunteer launching Fall River area’s first Memory Café

FALL RIVER: A new monthly Memory café launching in January aims to provide connection, comfort, and meaningful social engagement for people living with dementia and their caregivers — filling a long-standing gap in the Fall River area.

The initiative is being organized by Debbie Young, a local community volunteer and caregiver supporter with the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia, who says the idea grew from deeply personal experience.

“My mom has Alzheimer’s. She’s had it for 20 years and now lives in a care home,” Young said.

“When you visit those homes, you see people who have nobody. That really stays with you.”

Through her volunteer work in Fall River and Sackville, Young learned that while there are 17 Alzheimer’s cafés across Nova Scotia, none currently serve Fall River or surrounding communities.

Alzheimer’s cafés are informal, welcoming gatherings that offer social interaction, creative activities, and support in a stigma-free environment.

“I just thought, you know what — we need one here,” she said.

The Fall River café will officially launch in January and will be held once a month, excluding the summer months of June, July, and August.

Accessibility was a key factor in selecting a location, Young said. It will be held at the LWF Hall.

“Anybody using a wheelchair or a walker needs to be able to get in easily,” she said. “That was my focus from the very beginning.”

To ensure a supportive atmosphere, participation will initially be capped at 20 people, with registration required. The café is intended for individuals living with dementia or other memory challenges.

Programming will be structured but relaxed, with a focus on familiarity, creativity, and enjoyment. January’s session will feature live piano music from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, with printed lyrics provided so participants can sing along.

“I’ve seen people get up and dance,” Young said. “The music brings them back to another time.”

The second half of the session will include a creative activity — a collage project — where participants can share the meaning behind their work if they are able, or simply enjoy the process.

Funding support is being provided in part through the provincial Alzheimer’s café network, including assistance connected to Wolfville café founder Bev Cassidy. That support, combined with donated space, allows the Fall River café to be offered free of charge.

“That part really matters,” Young said. “A lot of seniors are struggling right now. They shouldn’t have to worry about money just to come out and enjoy themselves.”

For Young, the café is about far more than activities — it’s about dignity, inclusion, and community connection.

“There are so many people being neglected with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” she said.

“This gives them a reason to get out of the house once a month, meet new people, and feel like they belong.”

Young says she hopes the café will grow over time with additional volunteers and community awareness, but for now, the focus is on building something welcoming and sustainable.

“This is something people don’t always realize there’s a need for,” she said. “But it’s absolutely needed — especially here.”