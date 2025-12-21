Infrastructure, cost of living top concerns for residents, MP Clark says

MP Braedon Clark at the Aerotech Connector ribbon cutting. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: Infrastructure and affordability remain the most common issues raised by residents, according to MP Braedon Clark.

Clark said concerns around water systems, roads, schools, housing, and transit continue to surface, along with the rising cost of living, including rent and food prices.

Immigration has also emerged as a growing topic, particularly among local business owners concerned about retaining workers whose permits are nearing expiration.

That was one of the many topics Clark spoke about during an interview with The Laker News in Fall River on Dec. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other issues included:

Housing Projects advance in Upper Hammonds Plains, Bedford

Federal funding is moving forward on two housing projects in HRM, including a land trust development in Upper Hammonds Plains that will provide dedicated housing for the African Nova Scotian community.

In addition, 15 units of supportive transitional housing for the LGBTQIA+ community are planned for the Rocky Lake area of Bedford, supported by approximately $10 million in federal funding.

MP Clark said seeing projects move from planning to reality has been encouraging for the region.

Clark says cooperation key to delivering local projects

MP Braedon Clark says strong working relationships with municipal councillors and MLAs across party lines have helped deliver results for communities throughout his riding.

Clark said he regularly works with Progressive Conservative and NDP MLAs, as well as non-partisan municipal councillors, calling the collaboration “exactly how government should work” to meet local needs in communities such as Fall River.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Clark reflects on first year in Ottawa

After eight months in Parliament, MP Braedon Clark says the contrast between public perception and behind-the-scenes work in Ottawa can be striking.

While acknowledging the “theatre” often seen during Question Period, Clark said meaningful collaboration still occurs, particularly at the committee level.

He currently serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee, which he described as largely non-partisan and productive.

Clark said despite the challenges of minority government, stability remains a priority.

“There’s a lot of instability in the world right now,” he said, adding that Canadians benefit from governments that can function beyond short election cycles.