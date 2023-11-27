PHOTOS/VIDEO: Tree Lighting celebrates 10th anniversary

FALL RIVER: Jack Frost may have been nipping at one’s nose Saturday night, but the sounds of the season from Jon Cyr and the Joyful Sounds Tree Lighting group were warming everyone up.

The two were the main entertainment as the 10th annual Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 25 at the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot.

Cyr belted out many of the Holiday favourites, while the kids received a round of applause twice after their great performances of their two songs.

Hundreds of people came out for the celebration, which saw the tree lit up upon the countdown completion involving everyone.

(Dagley Media photo)

Louise MacDonald from Joyful Sounds, and the tree lighting committee chair, and The Laker News’ Pat Healey were the tree lighting ceremonies hosts.

The Laker News, in partnership with Dagley Media, provided livestream and an edited video version after the event posted to The Laker Facebook and shared to community pages.

Santa and Mrs. Claus got to chat with many little young kids telling them what they want for Christmas, and even stayed for a bit after the event had ended to ensure all the kids got to see them.

Jon Cyr sings at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey and Louise MacDonald the hosts of the tree lighting livestream. (Dagley Media photo)

The Joyful Sounds kids chorale. (Dagley Media photo)

What an amazing turnout for the night, and lots of great tunes to get one in the Christmas festive spirit.

Organizers from the Tree Lighting committee wish to thank Integrum Painting and Fall River Law Office – Barbara Mac Lellan for being title sponsors for this years tree lighting.

(Dagley Media photo)

VIDEO LIVESTREAM EDIT:

(Dagley Media photo)