PHOTOS: Waverley Heritage Museum hosts annual Annie’s Tea

WAVERLEY: On Aug. 22, many residents of the Waverley and surrounding community took advantage of the beautiful sunny weather to visit the Waverley Heritage Museum for it’s big annual event they hold every year.

The event, while held and looking differently due to COVID-19 restrictions so there was an emphasis on take-out, did have some seating available for customers, and many took advantage of that.

Here are some photos from the event submitted to us as we couldn’t attend (we were covering/co-chairing Keloose 2021):

A volunteer server at Annie’s Tea with some yummy dessert. (Submitted photo)

Half of the Tuttle family attended Annie’s Tea and enjoyed their servings. (Submitted photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon attended Annie’s Tea with friend and neighbour Emily Dalrymple. (Submitted photo)

From all accounts, the event was another resounding success and a great way to end the summer of 2021, as everyone looks forward to a more “normal” 2022 summer season and a full slate of Thursday activities and another Annie’s Tea in late August 2022.

The Waverley Heritage Society maintains the Waverley Heritage Museum, located adjacent to the Waverley Memorial School on Rocky Lake Drive, by holding fundraising events, such as Annie’s Tea. It is open during the summer months.