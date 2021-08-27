Woman charged in death of Sipekne’katik man

MILLBROOK: A 37-year-old woman who had been reported missing was arrested in Quebec on Aug. 26 in relation to the murder of a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man in Millbrook.

In a release, N.S. RCMP say that at approximately 2:15 p.m. on July 12, Millbrook RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Glooscap Dr. Police located a man deceased. His death was ruled to be a homicide.

On August 26, police arrested a 37-year-old woman in Quebec, without incident. The woman was returned to Nova Scotia.

Adria Gloade, 37, of Millbrook, has been charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today, Aug. 27.

Gloade was previously reported missing and information concerning her being missing was released publicly. Gloade was found safe at the time of her arrest.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2021-1010041