PHOTOS: West Kings wins HERH-hosted Sweetheart tournament

MILFORD: The skills of girl basketball players were on display from across the province as teams converged on Hants East Rural High on Feb. 11 for the annual Sweetheart Girls Basketball Tournament.
The tournament saw teams from host HERH; Amherst Regional High; Sackville-based Millwood High; West Kings; and Northumberland Nighthawks hit the court at the Milford school.
For HERH, they opened the tournament with a narrow four point win 51-47 over Northumberland.
Top scorers in the opener for the tournament were Victoria Mumford, Jane Gatto, and Cory Hopewell all with 10 points apiece.
Against the Amherst Vikings, the Tigers—who appeared to be short on the bench–couldn’t hold onto a 23-17 halftime lead and fell 50-42 to the visitors.
Hants East was led on the scoresheet by Victoria Mumford with 16 points – four three-point shots.
Also contributing in the loss Taylor Boyd with eight points and Maggie Robson with five points.
West Kings defeated Amherst in the championship game to take home the 2023 HERH Sweetheart tournament banner.
