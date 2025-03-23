PM makes election call official; Canadians head to polls April 28

FALL RIVER/ELMSDALE: Canadians will be heading to the polls on April 28 as the writ dropped on a federal election.

On what looked like a cold Sunday afternoon in Ottawa, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he had requested the Governor General that parliament be dissolved.

Governor General Mary Simon obliged, sending Canadians to the polls.

Voting day will be April 28 when Canadians will elect their next federal government.

In Kings-Hants, Incumbent Kody Blois will be the Liberal candidate looking to get re-elected for a second time.

He had just been given the role of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development after Craney announced his new cabinet after he was sworn in as PM.

He will be up against Conservative Joel Hirtle, who will look to unseat Blois.

There was no NDP, Green Party or People’s Party of Canada candidates officially known as of March 23.

For Sackville-Bedford-Preston, the riding will be aligned with the Chezzetcook portion removed and Bedford added.

It will also see a new MP after nine years as Liberal Darrell Samson announced he was not reoffering.

Looking to replace Samson with the Liberal colours is former provincial MLA Braedon Clark.

Dave Carroll, known for his music and United Breaks Guitars fame, will carry Conservative colours.

Ryan Slaney will be running as the People’s Party of Canada candidate.

No Green Party or NDP candidate were known as of March 23.