HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has launched Before You Burn, a new online tool that provides residents and visitors with up-to-date information on whether burning is allowed in the Halifax region.

Before starting an open-air fire, check Before You Burn to stay informed and ensure compliance with municipal and provincial regulations.

WHY BYB?

No more guesswork – this tool is specific to your civic address.

Quick visual access to the burn status for the municipality (open, restricted, ban, etc.).

More detail including the Halifax-specific fire risk index.

Detailed descriptions of all burning types (campfires, brush burning, etc.).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Both the Province of Nova Scotia and the municipality have burning restrictions in effect.

The new Before You Burn tool displays the burning restrictions in effect across the municipality by comparing municipal by-laws and provincial legislation with live data from the provincial fire restrictions webpage.

Visit beforeyouburn.halifax.ca to see if burning is allowed.

Wildfire risk season and safe burning practices

Wildfire risk season in Nova Scotia runs from March 15 to Oct. 15, during which additional burning restrictions are in place. To protect our communities and prevent wildfires, always check Before You Burn.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If burning is permitted, follow these safety guidelines:

Always check the daily burn restrictions before starting a fire to ensure it’s safe and allowed.

Never leave your fire unattended – unattended fires can spread quickly and become dangerous.

Completely extinguish your fire – douse it with water, stir the ashes and repeat until everything is cool to the touch.

For more information on municipal fire restrictions, visit halifax.ca/safety-security/fire-emergency/fire-prevention-safety/open-air-burning.