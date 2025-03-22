East Hants council chooses representatives for conferences

ELMSDALE: Councillors with the Municipality of East Hants have decided who will be attending a pair of upcoming municipal conferences.

The list of who would be going to the N.S. Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) Spring Conference and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference was finalized at a recent council session.

Each councillor that wished to attend put their name forward and if needed a vote was held.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The NSFM Spring Conference is April 30 to May 2 in Truro, N.S., while the FCM conference is in Ottawa, Ont., from May 29 to Jun. 1.

Attending the 2025 NSFM Spring conference will be:

2025 NSFM Spring Conference:

CAO Kim Ramsay

Warden Eleanor Roulston

Deputy Warden Carl MacPhee

Councillor Walter Tingley

ADVERTISEMENT:

Attending the 2025 FCM Annual Conference:

CAO Kim Ramsay

Warden Eleanor Roulston

Councillor Craig Merriam

Councillor Michael Perry

Deputy Warden Carl MacPhee

The FCM has a website with info on it already:

https://www.fcm.ca/en/events-training/conferences/annual-conference-and-trade-show-2025

Council also approved that a Director can attend the FCM Conference, should there be interest/availability.