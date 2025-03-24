Conservatives would can bridge toll on Confederation Bridge

PEI: Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman announced March 24 that a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre will scrap the tolls on the Confederation Bridge.

By axing the toll, they said it would save residents and businesses over $50 every time they travel to the mainland.

Conservatives will also immediately conduct a review of federal support for the Wood Islands-Caribou ferry.

Lantsman announced the decision after Poilievre sent a letter to Premier Lantz where he pledged to scrap the toll.

The federal Liberal party has also pledged to get rid of the bridge toll on the link between Mainland and PEI.

This $50 million commitment will cover the operating costs for the Confederation Bridge which is currently paid for with tolls. It will end the unfair tax that Islanders have to pay just to leave their own province, keeping more of their money in their pockets.

“Right now, far too many Canadians are barely making ends meet, struggling to afford gas, groceries and home heating,” Melissa Lantsman said.

“We need to make life affordable again for Prince Edward Islanders and restore our country’s promise.”

As Donald Trump threatens Canada with unjustified tariffs, the release from the Conservatives said they need to tear down trade barriers between provinces and trade more with each other to put Canada first and bring us closer together.

This commitment will secure the same freedom for PEI businesses, farmers, fishers and workers to move and sell their goods that Canadians have everywhere else in the country.

“Islanders have been forced to live through a Lost Liberal Decade, where taxes were hiked and the cost of everything became more expensive,” said Lantsman.

“Not only will a fourth Liberal term make this worse, but Mark Carney doesn’t even plan on listening to Islanders. He kicked every minister from Prince Edward Island out of his cabinet. He won’t let you have a voice at the table.”