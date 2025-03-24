Poilievre promises income tax cut by 15 per cent for Canadians

From a press release

BRAMPTON, ONT.: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre launched his campaign March 24 to put Canada First and make life more affordable for Canadians.

Poilievre announced he will cut income tax by 15%, dropping the tax rate on the lowest income tax bracket from 15% to 12.75%, meaning the average Canadian worker earning $57,000 will save $900. Two income families will save $1,800 a year.

Poilievre’s plan means Canadians will keep more of their paycheque and that their hard work will be rewarded.

Everyone who pays income tax will pay less under a Poilievre government, but because Conservatives will cut the rate on the lowest income bracket, modest-income Canadians will feel the most savings.

“Everywhere I go, Canadians tell me the same thing—life has never been more expensive. You’re working harder, but your work doesn’t pay like it used to, and it feels like you’re falling further behind,” said Poilievre.

“Canadians deserve to bring home powerful paycheques for their families, and my 15% tax cut will do exactly that.”

As Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor, Liberal Mark Carney advised Trudeau to hike taxes and lose control of government spending—causing prices to skyrocket.

As a result, families are paying $10,000 more in taxes than before the Liberals were first elected.

“Under the Liberals, Canadians are spending more on government than on clothes for their kids, food for their family, and a place to call home.” Poilievre said. “I will end this, and this 15% income tax cut is just the beginning.”

Poilievre’s income tax cut is part of the broader Conservative Bring It Home Tax Cut on work, investment, energy and homebuilding.

Conservative tax cuts will create jobs for Canadians and help build Canada’s economic fortress against American threats, Poilievre said in the release.