OTTAWA, ONT.: Liberal leader Mark Carney launched the 2025 election campaign by announcing a middle-class tax cut that will help Canadians keep more of what they earn and build a stronger Canada in the face of President Trump’s tariffs.

The announcement came as the federal election kicked off in Ottawa, Ont. on March 23.

“In a crisis, Canadians come together to tackle challenges – because united, we are Canada strong,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“Canadians are ready for change, and our Liberal plan will cut taxes for the middle class, create higher paying jobs, build the fastest growing economy in the G7, and stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs.”

This middle-class tax cut will save two-income families up to $825 a year, by reducing the marginal tax rate on the lowest tax bracket by 1 percentage point.

More than 22 million Canadians will benefit directly from this tax cut, and middle- and low-income Canadians will benefit the most.

This announcement builds on action already taken to lower upfront costs and protect Canadians from American tariffs by:

Cancelling the consumer carbon tax;

Eliminating the GST on all homes up to $1 million for first-time home buyers;

Changing the EI system so workers are able to get the supports they need, faster.

“So many Canadians are doing everything right. They’ve worked hard, secured a good job, and saved for the future. But often, it’s not enough,” added Carney.

“My new government will focus on helping hard-working Canadians keep more of their paychecks to spend where it matters most: on homes, groceries, and their families.

“Every Canadian should be able to afford necessities, feel secure, and get ahead financially – and this tax cut will help them do that.”