WAVERLEY: A variety of vendors setup on Saturday for a spring market at the Waverley Legion.

The event even saw an early appearance from the Easter Bunny.

There were many different vendors there with goods that people were checking out and then some were purchasing.

The Laker News stopped down shortly after it opened for the day to get some photos.

Here are a few of the photos we took at the market of some of the vendors and their items they were selling:

Never 51 and Elbows Up Canadian designs on woodwork at the market, sold by Cindy Patriquin. (Healey photo)

Sweet Temptations from Beaver Bank had some great sweets for sale at the market. (Healey photo)

The Easter Bunny was there. (Healey photo)

Some nice handmade wreaths were on display and for sale. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)