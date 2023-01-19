Police believe impairment a factor in Belnan single-vehicle collision

BELNAN: Police say charges are anticipated following a motor vehicle collision on Jan. 13 in Belnan that may have been caused by impaired driving.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received multiple reports of an erratic driver, with no licence plate, bumper hanging off, sparks flying, and missing a tire.

“Officers from both East Hants and Sipekne’katik responded as additional reports were received,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the suspect vehicle was also spotted by an off duty East Hants officer who observed it travelling on Highway 214 at what the officer assessed at well over 100 km/hr.

“The on-duty officers located the vehicle shortly thereafter as the driver had crashed on Highway 214 near Belnan,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Officers located the driver at the scene.”

The driver required treatment and was transported to hospital by EHS.

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers believed the driver was intoxicated and demanded a sample of his blood. The driver refused.

The investigation is continuing into the incident, he said.

“Charges are anticipated,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.