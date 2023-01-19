From the Cruiser – Jan. 10-17

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Jan. 10 to 17), East Hants RCMP responded to 92 calls for service.

RCMP RESPOND TO MVC’s

Over the past week, East Hants members responded to 24 collisions, that is over one/quarter their total calls for service. Of those, 11 occurred on January 13 during poor weather conditions.

Police want to remind motorists to always drive with due care and attention.

Be mindful that although it may be raining or misting, the ground could still be at or below zero, causing ice to form on the road surfaces.

Good winter tires combined with prudent driving habits is preventative medicine.

CONTRACTOR NO SHOWS

East Hants RCMP received a complaint on Jan. 16 from a local resident who paid a contractor an advance of $1300 last summer for building supplies and work on a deck.

The homeowner advised they trusted the contractor and therefore thought it OK to advance the money. No work was ever done, and no supplies delivered.

RCMP wish to remind residents to carefully screen any contractor prior to giving advance payment for good and services. Seek references, check with the Better Business Bureau, or pay in installments.

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Dartmouth woman wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Sarah Lynn Coffill, of Dartmouth.

Sarah Lynn Coffill is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) – Theft

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Rawdon Gold Mines on February 21st, 2022. 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating of Sarah Lynn Coffill.

Anyone who sees of Sarah Lynn Coffill is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

