Police determine sun a factor in three-vehicle collision

ENFIELD: No charges will be forthcoming following a three-vehicle collision in Enfield.

The collision, involving a dump truck and two passenger vehicles, occurred on Renfrew Road on Jan. 12, said East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

Enfield Fire and EHS responded to the scene as well.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the sun played a role in the mishap.

“The investigation revealed the morning sun on the horizon created a blinding effect,” he said. “That resulted in the first vehicle to striking the rear of the garbage truck followed by a second vehicle hitting both.”

As a result of this from the officers investigation, no charges were laid in the collision due to the sun being a strong contributing factor.