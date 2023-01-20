East Hants RCMP warning drivers to stay off the roads

ENFIELD: If you don’t need to be out on the roads this afternoon, Jan. 20, RCMP advise you to stay off them.

In a traffic advisory sent to The Laker News, East Hants RCMP said they and local fire departments have been dispatched to several storm related collisions in East Hants already.

“The RCMP is urging motorists to stay off the roads unless it’s necessary to travel,” the advisory said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police said if you do venture out, clear off your vehicle, turn your lights on, adjust your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance.

“The roads are snow covered and slippery at this time,” the advisory concluded.

One collision reported to us was on Hwy 2 near Shubenacadie and police were on scene turning vehicles around.