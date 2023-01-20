FALL RIVER: From a young Fall River girl to a well-known Beaver Bank man, community members who gave back and dedicated selflessly to their communities to make them better were recognized with a prestigious medal.

At MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong’s and the Mitchell Contracting office in Fall River on Jan. 17, 15 community members from Waverley, Fall River, Beaver Bank, and Enfield HRM were presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Sarah MacDonald-Miles of Fall River dedicated her Platinum Jubilee medal to her Aunt “Janie” (Sarah Jane was her name), after whom she was named. Her aunt passed away recently and was an inspiration for her, being one of the first to support her social entrepreneur business Links of Love.

Meanwhile, David Barrett of Beaver Bank, was recognized for being a long-time community steward of the environment. He established the “Family Forestry Stewardship Agreement” to share Barrett Lands with the community.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong gets the awards presentation started. 9Healey photo)

David Barrett of Barrett Lands spoke briefly after getting his award. (Healey photo)

Before the awards, guests of the recipients and themselves had the chance to chat and enjoy some coffee and food made by a local baker. After the awards were handed out, folks continued to socialize.

The following recipients were presented with the QE II Platinum Jubilee Medal by Minister Wong during the ceremony. Photos by our Pat Healey.

Allan Billard. (Healey photo)

Allan Billard

Allan has carved out portage trails and installation of numerous public docks along the Shubenacadie Canal and Waterway.

Allan has organized family canoeing events along the Canal since 2000 and extended the Trans Canada Trail from Dartmouth to Fall River.

The medal is presented to Barry Dalrymple. (Healey photo)

Barry Dalrymple

Barry is active in many volunteer organizations and has spent 50+ years organizing Minor Baseball Leagues. Barry started LWF Minor Baseball in 1996 with 12 kids and has grown it into 700, including over 150 girls, spread over 10 communities.

Brian Johnson of Beaver Bank.

Brian Johnson

A Queen’s Scout and long-time leader, Brian built the local Scout camp and is actively working to get it turned over to the community.

Brian Johnson has overwhelmingly left his mark on Beaver Bank as an advocate and volunteer.

Waverley resident Cheryl Sinnott. (Healey photo)

Cheryl Sinnott

Cheryl is an active volunteer on many local boards.

Cheryl Sinnott’s tireless work as head of the Waverley Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary not only supports the Legion but also provide social opportunities for all the members and community.

Dan McNaughton with MLA Brian Wong. (Healey photo)

Daniel McNaughton

Danny McNaughton has boosted the community with his volunteering efforts.

From being the local Santa Claus in support of charitable events, coaching sports, and his work with the Lions Club, Danny is a vital part of our community.

David Barrett of Beaver Bank.

David Barrett

A long-time community steward of the environment, David, of Barrett Lands, established the “Family Forestry Stewardship Agreement” to share these lands with the community.

David continues to take on leadership roles in the community and participate in the growth of Beaver Bank.

Jason Crowell of Wellington gets presented with his medal by MLA Brian Wong. (Healey photo)

Jason Crowell

Jason’s commitment to Fall River is tireless.

Past president of the local Fall River & Area business association, his work continues with the annual installation of our Community Christmas Tree and the flowerpots all along Hwy 2 for all the community to enjoy.

Kirk Stephen

Kirk Stephen’s hard work and dedication to the community has been lifelong.

Currently King Lion of the FRLC, he has assisted in raising over $65,000 from chairing the annual Fall River Lions Club Golf Tournament and weekly wing night fundraisers.

Sandra Carr. (Healey photo)

Sandra Carr

Sandra Carr is a remarkable Nova Scotian who volunteers to help Fall River be a strong, caring, and active community.

From senior housing development, establishing a Fall River archive, her UCW work to leading the local Seniors Group.

Sandra Carr and her daughters. (Healey photo)

Minister Brian Wong presents social entrepreneur Sarah MacDonald-Miles with her Platinum Jubilee Medal. (Healey photo)

Sarah MacDonald-Miles

Sarah’s passion for service and volunteering began in her youth.

The Lockview High alum’s efforts have supported many orgainizations helping those in need.

Whether she’s collecting gently used Winter coats and accessories or food for Feed Nova Scotia, Sarah’s definitely making a difference.

Sheila King from the Beaver Bank area. (Healey photo)

Sheila King

Sheila’s outstanding dedication and support has enhanced community life in Beaver Bank.

From the establishment of an award-winning school breakfast program, scouting and guiding, the Forrest Stewardship Program, to improving the well-being of elders, Sheila’s volunteering is invaluable.

Waverley resident Steve Sinnott is presented his Platinum Jubilee Medal. (Healey photo)

Steve Sinnott

As a significant volunteer in our community, Steve Sinnott has enhanced our community by his exemplary work with the Waverley Community Association, the Waverley Legion as 1st Vice President, the LWF Hall and the Fall River Lions Club.

Tom Mills from SWEPS. (Healey photo)

Tom Mills

A founding member of SWEPS, Tom works to protect the quality of life and environment in the Shubenacadie Watershed.

He volunteers and with environmental students each summer in stream restoration projects and lake monitoring ensuring that our waterways are protected.

Rita Nigam receives her medal. (Healey photo)

Rita Nigam

Rita Nigam has remarkably dedicated over 15 years of her life to volunteering with youth, education, and active living.

She is currently working with all three levels of government to build an accessible turf field, track and dedicated indigenous space.

Victor Cobb of Beaver Bank. (Healey photo)

Victor Cobb

Victor Cobb has been volunteering in the Beaver Bank area for over 35 years.

From many years of coaching to over 22 years on the board of the Community Awareness Association, Victor is a community leader.