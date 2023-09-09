MIDDLE/LOWER SACKVILLE: Police have identified a man they believe is responsible for two incidents that occurred in the Middle/Lower Sackville area on Thursday night.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said on Thursday night at approximately 7:15 p.m., Halifax District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that grey Honda Civic was travelling on the highway when it left the roadway coming to rest in the ditch,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“Once the vehicle immobilized itself, the driver fled the scene on foot in the nearby woods.”

He said the two passengers, a 20-year-old Lower Sackville woman and a 24-year-old Nova Scotia man, suffered minor injuries.

A short time later, at approximately 7:45 p.m., RCMP officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle nearby on Sackville Dr. in Middle Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that a Pontiac Sunfire had been stolen and that the man who fled the scene matched that of the earlier vehicle crash on Hwy. 101,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

An RCMP police dog team attended the scene of the stolen vehicle but the search did not locate the man.

Cpl. Tremblay said investigators have since identified a man believed to have been involved in both incidents.

“Further information will be available once an arrest is made and or charges are sworn,” he said.

The investigations remain ongoing into both incidents.

File # 23-108876, 23-108863