MIDDLE SACKVILLE: RCMP are looking for help from the public inr elation to an assault with a weapon that took place Sept. 8 in Middle Sackville.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesperson with Halifax District RCMP, said officers received a call of an assault with a weapon taking place near Fringe Drive in Middle Sackville.

The caller told police the inciden occurred on Rafting Drive.

“Officers learned that a man, travelling in a red Honda Civic, observed two male youths on foot when one of them shouted out, approached his vehicle and sprayed him with an irritant,” said Cpl. Tremblay. “Both youths then fled the area on foot.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 23-year-old Middle Sackville man drove away and obtained medical assistance at a nearby residence, said Cpl. Tremblay.

The youth, who assaulted the man, is described as being in his mid teens and was wearing a red hoodie.

The second youth, also in his mid teens, was wearing a black hoodie.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 23-109443