From the Firehouse – August 2023

MOUNT UNIACKE: Here is a look at the fire calls for East Hants and Stewiacke-area volunteer fire departments for the month of August.

The following basic call information is provided to us monthly by participating fire departments for the Firehouse column.

Information is provided by: Uniacke & District volunteer fire; Nine Mile River fire; Elmsdale fire; Lantz fire; Stewiacke fire; Enfield fire; Milford fire; Shubenacadie fire; and Kennetcook fire.

Uniacke & District fire in Mount Uniacke responded to 36 calls in total, led by 23 medical assists.

The firefighters also attended to three mutual aid requests; two public assists; one car fire; one dumpster fire; one power line arcing; and two mvc’s.

Nine Mile River fire had two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring community for the month.

For Elmsdale fire, they responded to 26 calls during the 30 days of August 2023, led by 16 medical assists calls.

They also heard their pagers for three alarm activations; two other calls; two fire calls; two mvc’s; and one fire investigation call.

Stewiacke firefighters heard the “sound of their people” 25 times in August, led by 16 medical assists.

Firefighters also attended to three mvc’s; two smoke detector calls; twos structure fires; one mutual aid request to Brookfield Fire; and one flooded basement call.

The month of August kept Milford Fire on the go; responding to 10 Calls with eight of these calls were for mutual aid to neighbouring communities.

Fire crews were dispatched for six Motor Vehicle Collisions’ two Structure Fires; one Medical Assist; and one Commercial Fire Alarm call.

Kennetcook fire had nine calls last month, led by six medical assists. They were also dispatched tot wo structure fires and one ATV call.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had five mvc’s; one alarm activation; and nine mutual aid request to a neighbouring department calls.

The mutual aid calls is broken down as follows: one structure fire call; one woods fire; and one medical all mutual aid to Milford; one nuisance call and one grass/brush fire call mutual aid to Indian Brook; and two medical assists’ one stood down calls; and one structure fire call mutual aid request to Maitland Fire.

Enfield Fire responded to 29 calls during the month of August, with that tally then by 12 medical assists and followed closely by seven mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Fire crews also heard their pagers sound for four brush fires; four mvc’s; one alarm activation; and one structure fire call.

