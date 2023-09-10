COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County are asking for the public’s assistance to identify persons involved in a hit and run, in which an RCMP officer was struck on Hwy. 311 in North River.

On Sept. 10 at approximately 3:20 a.m., an officer from Colchester County District RCMP was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 311 in North River.

“The uniformed officer, who had just finished working and was on route home, stopped and exited his vehicle when he observed a suspicious school bus parked on the highway,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP.

The lone occupant of the bus, a man, stated that the vehicle was not his and refused to identify himself. The man then fled on foot.

The officer ran after the man and was then struck by a vehicle. The injured officer was able to take cover behind the bus when the man, who had fled on foot, got in the vehicle.

“A second attempt to strike the officer then occurred,’ said Cpl. Tremblay.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan with unknown occupant(s).

Cpl. Tremblay said the man who initially fled the scene on foot is described as being in his early twenties with long blonde hair that was shaved on the sides. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-1345475