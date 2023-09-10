WAVERLEY: The celebration of the community of Waverley’s tradition and history is set for this week.

Gold Rush Days, which is all organized by volunteers from the community, will take place Sept. 13-17. Many of the events will be held at the communities gem, the Village Green.

There are many community supporters that made this years event possible.

The supporters list is noted on the Waverley Gold Rush Days Facebook page, so we encourage you to check them out and support those local businesses.

Waverley Gold Rush Days’ week-long celebrations will start with the crib tournament at the Waverley Legion on Sept. 13.

Gold Rush Days will kick into high gear on Sept. 14 as wing night is held 5-8 p.m. at the Waverley Legion; Kids Craft Night will occur at the Village Green from 6-7 p.m. for those in Grade Primary to Grade 5; and Family Trivia Night will be held from6-8 p.m. also on the Village Green.

On Friday, the Waverley Legion will host Fish and Chips from 11:30-1:30 p.m. as part of Gold Rush Days festivities.

The always popular Klondike Night is back again this year, and will be held at the Waverley Legion on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It will feature Casino games, an auction, and a dance. Admission is $20 and it is a 19-plus event.

Gold Rush Days schedule. (Submtted photo)

Saturday will have a jam-packed schedule for all to enjoy as the Family Fun on the Village Green will kick things off at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. That fun will include Bouncy Castles; fun food; and amusements.

The cost for a bracelet is $10 each or $25 for families with three plus children.

The Waverley Heritage Museum on Rocky Lake Drive near Waverley Memorial School will be holding Museum Tours from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m. There is a new Mi’kmaq Exhibit on display as well.

Chicken Burgers, an annual fundraiser that is a staple to Gold Rush Days and a can’t miss event, will be held at the Heritage Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A BBQ Lunch, in support of LWF Baseball, will take place on the Village Green.

A Duck Dive Draw will take place at 2:30 p.m. by the river next to the Village Green. It is a fundraiser for the Heritage Museum. The cost is $5 per duck or three for $10.

Supper on the Village Green/Food Truck Rally will hit the Village Green on Saturday night. It all begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Concert on the Green with opening act Adam Driscoll and Andrew Kazmel will start at 6:15 p.m. at the Village Green. The main featured performer is The Plugs. The concert will run until 9 p.m.

After the music has ended for the night it will be time for the annual fireworks to be shot off over Waverley and Lake William beginning at 9 p.m.

The best spot to see the fireworks, sponsored by Henderson Electrical Installations, will be at the Village Green in Waverley.

On Sunday, Gold Rush Days 2023 will wrap up with a Car Show at the Village Green from 8-11 a.m., presented by Wayne’s Hot Rods & Customs.

The Gold Treasure Hunt will be held at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley, off Champions Way. It is for ages seven-years-old and under and will run from11 a.m. to 12 noon.

A Gold Panning Demonstration, with a Q&A with prospector and geologist Fred Walsh will occur at the Heritage Museum at 1;30 p.m.

The Museum will host a second day of tours at the museum from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fall River Indigenous artist DeeDee Austin will conclude the 2023 Gold Rush Days with a rare Sunday night featured concert performance on Sept. 17..

She will hit the gazebo stage at the Village Green from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Austin, a Lockview High student, was to perform during the Village Green’s Summer Concert Series, but that had to be postponed due to the green being flooded by water from the July 21-22 storm.

Everyone is encouraged to come out for some lively entertainment by a local musician. If you do come out bring a blanket and your own chair.

For updates on Gold Rush Days with any possible schedule changes due to impending weather, keep an eye on the Waverley Gold Rush Days Facebook Page.