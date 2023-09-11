WAVERLEY: Two rugby players from the Waverley and Fall River area helped their Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s rugby team open the season with a win.

Emily Dodge had a convert while it was Waverley’s Brooklyn Peyton with a try as their St. Francis Xavier X-Women dominated SMU 81-0 in Antigonish on Sept. 9.

Izzy Goncalves of Fall River was listed on the roster for the Huskies in this game.

“It was a good way to start off the season,” said X-Women head coach Mike Cavanagh in a post game recap for AUS. “We had a slow start to the game on offense with some self-inflicted mistakes, but as the game went on we starting passing and catching the ball well.

“I thought defensively we played well the whole game, we had them going backwards and didn’t give them any opportunities to run their offense.”

Besides her try, Peyton looked good in the game scoring two converts as well for the X-Women.

Katie Douglas (Charlottetown, PE), Akwaima Akpan (Halifax, NS), and Camryn Kleynhans (Wellington, ON) all had two tries for the home team, who had built up a 36-0 lead at halftime.

Emma MacDougall (Halifax, NS), Skye Koyote (Duncan, BC), Courtney Gottselig (Vergeville, AB), Katherine Culligan (Halifax, NS), Jillian Griffith (Upper Tantallon, NS), and Olivia Villamere (Haliburton, ON) all scored single tries for STFX.

Katie Murphy (Millville, PE) kicked five conversions.

Despite the score, both teams came out to play in what was a warm and muggy afternoon.

Douglas earned player of the game honours for the blue and white while Elliana Porter (Bridgewater, NS) was player of the game for Saint Mary’s.

The X-Women are on the road next weekend.

They will continue their rivalry with the Acadia Axewomen in Wolfville on the 16th. Both games begin at 2 p.m.