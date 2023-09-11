HALIFAX: Hike Nova Scotia is planning a few more guided hikes in the coming month.

Here are a few of the hikes as announced by the organization in a release to media on Sept. 11.

Clarke Head Beach Hike: September 26

Hike Nova Scotia and Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Tide Rollers & Mudlarkers present a guided hike on the Clark Head Beach in Parrsboro on September 26 at 1:30PM.

Registration required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Waterfall Extravaganza Hike: September 30

Hike Nova Scotia and Cumberland present a guided hike on the Waterfall Extravaganza trail in Parrsboro on September 30 at 11:00 AM.

Registration required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Victoria Park Hike: October 1

Hike Nova Scotia and Seek Wilderness Accommodations present a guided hike at Victoria Park Railyard in Truro on October 1 at 9:30 AM.

Registration required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.