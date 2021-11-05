Police investigate brazen East Gore hit-and-run; charges pending

EAST GORE: A dangerous hit-and-run on Highway 202 in East Gore that could have ended with more serious consequences is under investigation by East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers responded to the incident on Oct. 26 after being informed of what took place. He said the complainant told police they were driving along Hwy 202 when a second vehicle began following and flashing their lights at the caller’s vehicle.

“The caller attempted to turn off Highway 202 to avoid the other vehicle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The following vehicle struck the rear quarter panel of the caller’s vehicle similar to a “pit maneuver.”

“This caused the caller to lose control and drive into the ditch, deploying the airbags and causing minor injuries.”

He said the second vehicle fled the scene.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the police investigation revealed the driver of the second vehicle is known to the caller and the two were involved in a dispute.

The investigation in continuing and charges are pending, noted S/Sgt. Bushell.