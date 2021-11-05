ELMSDALE: Police are looking for a suspect described as in his late 50s or early 60s following a theft at an East Hants grocery retailer.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were called Oct. 28 after a suspect, described as a white man, left a store in Elmsdale without paying for $700 in produce.

“Store staff tried to intervene, but the man was able to escape,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The man was further described as having a thin build, wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers. Police did not provide video surveillance screen shot of the suspect to The Laker News.

Sgt. Bushell said the suspect escaped in a dark coloured Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.