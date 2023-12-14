Police investigating theft of travel trailer

NINE MILE RIVER; RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in the theft of a travel trailer.

RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that on Dec. 11 East Hants RCMP was advised that a 17-foot long 2017 Keystone Hideout Travel Trailer, brown in colour, was stolen from a residence at Hwy 21r in Nine Mile River.

The incident is believed to have occurred between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

Const. Burns said there are no suspects in the theft at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (84770.

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File# 20231817045