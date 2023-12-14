RCMP investigating Elmsdale theft

ELMSDALE: The theft of a dump trailer is being investigated, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer at the Enfield detachment, said on Dec. 12 police received a report of a theft of a 14-foot-long galvanized dump trailer from a business in Elmsdale.

The value of the dump trailer is $20,000. It was stolen from Park Road in the Elmsdale Business Park.

Const. Burns said at this time there are no suspects, so police are reaching out to the East Hants community for their assistance.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 20231821398