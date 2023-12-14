Harnum shuts the door, Pens blank Wind in MMFHL action

BEAVER BANK: Cicely Harnu stopped all the shots she faced and Jessica Parsons recorded two points as the Action Benefits Penguins skated to a shutout win over the Western Wind on Dec. 10.

The Maritime Major Female Hockey League game was played at the Evangeline Rec Centre near Abrams Village.

The Lady Pens came home with a 4-0 win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Parsons had a goal and an assist to lead the attack for the Pens.

Abby King, Rachel Hartnell of Fall River,and Avalyn Lefebvre all had single tallies for the winners.

Christina Perrin of Beaver Bnak; Mia Fabrizi of Fall River; Sara Almond; and Lantz’s Ellie Isenor all had helpers on the goals.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Harnum, of Beaver Bank, stopped all 14 shots she faced for the shutout victory between the pipes.

Kennah Brant stopped 26 of 30 pucks directed at her in suffering the loss.

The Pens lost 2-1 to the DownEast Stars to start the weekend road trip to PEI on Dec. 9.