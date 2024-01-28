LANTZ: East Hants RCMP are reminding residents about ensuring your animal is in your control at all times.

The advisory comes after RCMP responded Jan. 20 to a call for service involving a dog running towards a resident who was walking their dog in Lantz, RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said.

“Police were called to a report of a man who was walking his dog in Lantz when a dog that was not being controlled ran from a yard and ran at the male and his dog,” said Const. Burns.

According to Const. Burns, in the scuffle, the dog walker’s dog suffered a minor injury.

The investigation into the matter is continuing.

“East Hants RCMP wants to remind residents that it is extremely important to have control of your animals at all times,” he said. “Failure to do so could resort in charges and/or fines.”