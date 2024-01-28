WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: The Bedford Blues are ready to represent Nova Scotia and the Halifax Mooseheads at an International hockey tournament.

The Blues, who have more than half their team comprised of players from the Waverley/Fall River area, will be dubbed the Jr. Mooseheads when they head to the Quebec International Pee Wee Hockey tournament next month.

The tournament will run from Feb. 7 to 18.

It will see 120 teams, including 55 that have never participated in the tournament participate.

The eight local players are:

Goalie Riley Green, of Fall River.

Returning forward Maddox Burke of Fall River

Defenceman Marshall Hayes of Waverley

Forward Jack MacDougall of Fall River

Aiden Knowles of Fall River, a defenceman.

Forward Jarad Conlon of Fall River

Defenceman Liam Labucki of Waverley

And Chase Jollimore, another defenceman, from Fall River.

Organizers say 38 teams will be lodged with host families and 18 different countries.

A team from Estonia will be making its debut, a first in the history of the tournament for this country.

The popular and welcomed Ukraine team will also be back.

Members of the Blues are looking forward to lacing up the skates and hitting the ice as the Jr. Mooseheads.

Follow along at: https://www.tournoipee-wee.qc.ca/en/index.html