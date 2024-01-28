This is the second in our feature called “Little Lakers.” These stories and school news updates will be written by students in Grade 5 at Maple Ridge Elementary.

We hope to have them every second week to once a month.

By Carrie-Ann Connors (Grade 5, Maple Ridge Elementary School)

LANTZ: Ten year-old kids: The energetic, happy, and young people you know. But what you might not know is that there’s so much more to them!

This article will give adults everywhere a new perspective on the minds of the bouncy little kids that you thought you knew.

First, let’s talk about problems. You’d be surprised what can sit in the back of the modern 10 year-old’s head.

Middle school is a common source of stress. They might be thinking about how they might need to be more responsible in grade 6, or that they won’t fit in. And let’s face it- PUBERTY is another thing that can easily stress them out.

At the point when you reach puberty, everything starts to change. No one will want to talk about it, so they are often left with more questions than answers. In addition, discomfort can come from peer pressure.

Trying to keep up with school trends can lead to making choices that an average 10 year-old will live to regret. Worse still, talking things out with mom or dad may become embarrassing or uncomfortable at the age of 10.

Most 10 year-olds know that they’re teetering on the edge of adulthood, and so the modern 10 year-old has a lot to worry about in life.

However, the age of 10 can also have its upsides. So next, we’ll talk about the good parts of being a 10 year-old.

Friendships can become very important to a kid at 10. Going over to see a friend is always a nice surprise!

Friends and play are two of the most important things about being young. You don’t really play once you grow up, so it’s important for 10 year-olds to play while they still can and want to.

As far as kids know, responsibility means getting homework done on time. True adult responsibility has not yet hit them. Once they grow up, they’ll know how much work life can truly be.

But in the meantime, it’s perfectly fine for a kid to be as crazy as their little hearts desire.

Now that you’ve had a small glimpse of the mind of a 10 year-old, you now hopefully know just how scary, but fun, their lives can be.

10 is an important time in your life, because you can play as much as you want, without being told that you need to be more mature. That’s why 10 is a truly wonderful time and experience.

It’s a time when you play as crazy as you want to be, while still navigating the difficulties of life at that age!

Those who are older than 10 probably still remember when they were that age. That’s because those days will stick with you for as long as you live.