Shaw explodes offensively; Mombourquette solid in goal

EASTERN SHORE: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins scored seven unanswered goals and cruised to a N.S. JR C League victory Saturday night on the road.

Against the Eastern Shore Thunder, East Hants fell behind 2-0 after the first period.

The offence came alive in the next 40 minutes at the Eastern Shore Community Rink en route to the big 7-3 victory.

Leading the Jr. C Penguins was Tommy Shaw who turned the red light on four times and added an assist and Mark Randell who scored once and assisted on three others.

Assistant Captain Evan Tilley and Connor MacIntyre each had a goal apiece.

Assists were credited to Callum Lloyd; Carter Parsons; and Logan Forward;

Lisa Mombourquette stopped 30 of 33 shots in goal for the victory.

Lisa Mombourquette was a star in goal. (Submitted photo)

The two teams are rivals, and this game was proof of that.

East Hants and the Thunder combined for 72 penalty minutes, with Pens picking up 35 of those penalty minutes.

The Pens return to action when they hit the road again Feb. 2 to Bridgetown to face the Admirals hockey team, before returning home on Feb. 3 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex against Sackville.

Game time is set for 5 p.m.