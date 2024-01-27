Environment Canada issues Winter Storm watch for Jan. 28-Jan. 29

ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: A winter storm watch has been issued by Environment Canada.

On their website at 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 27, Environment Canada posted about the forecasted winter storm for Nova Scotia that will occur Sunday overnight and persist across the region on Monday.

It is predicted to bring 15-25 cms of snow along with 60-70 kilometre per hour winds, with some winds closer to 90 km/h along the coastal areas which are exposed.

It will happen over mostly Mainland Nova Scotia, said Environment Canada.

The snow will be combined with strong northeasterly winds which will cause extensive blowing snow over exposed areas.

Environment Canada said that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.