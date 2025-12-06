Police look for suspicious man in late night call to Wellington area

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WELLINGTON: A suspicious man resulted in RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officers responding to Abilene Avenue late on the night of Dec. 1.

The response also came with a public advisory to residents that there was heavy police presence bu no threat to the public at that time.

The advisory was posted on RCMP’s socials at 12:30 a.m.

An update was posted at close to 3 a.m. advising police had cleared the area but with no more information for curious and concerned local residents, especially after an incident just up the road days before that resulted in an emergency alert.

Const. Mandy Edwards, spokeswoman with the force, said upon arrival, officers learned the man had claimed to have lost the keys to an older model Honda Civic while making deliveries.

“Officers subsequently located the vehicle nearby,” she said to The Laker News on Dec. 5.

A query of the Honda determined it had been reported stolen earlier the same day out of Halifax.

An effort was made to contain the area, which included support from the Halifax Regional Police Canine Unit and the deployment of a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).

“Despite these measures, the suspect was not located,” said Const. Edwards

The investigation remains ongoing.

File #25-174203