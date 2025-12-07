RCMP charge man, recover stolen vehicle, imitation firearm

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County has charged a man after locating a stolen vehicle and seizing an imitation firearm.

On December 5, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP observed a 2013 Jeep Patriot in Brookfield that had been reported stolen from Stewiacke on Dec. 3.

Officers followed the Jeep to Meadowvale Rd. in Upper Stewiacke where officers stopped the vehicle and safely arrested the driver, a 28-year-old man of Truro, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman of Onslow.

The man was in possession of an imitation firearm when he was arrested.

Officers recovered the vehicle and seized the firearm.

Tyler Nathaniel Burns has been charged with:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts)

– Possession of an imitation of a weapon, to wit a replica firearm, for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Truro Provincial Court on December 8.

The passenger was released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File # 2025-1793386, 2025-1778845