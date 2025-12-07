Waverley Road watermain repaired, system beginning to return to those affected

The boil water advisory area (Halifax Water photo)

Advisory impacts customers in the communities of Waverley Road, Spider Lake, Montague Road, Keystone Village, Port Wallace, Montebello, Craigwood Estates, and Avenue du Portage

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water crews have repaired the Waverley Road watermain, and the system is being returned to service.

Customers in the impacted area should begin to observe their water pressure returning to normal this evening and are advised to continue boiling their drinking water as a precaution until further notice as noted below.

This is a precautionary advisory and is based on the prolonged loss of pressure resulting from yesterday’s (December 6, 2025) watermain break.

The Boil Water Advisory is issued in accordance with permit requirements from Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC).

Halifax Water continues to monitor water quality and is communicating with NSECC and the Medical Officer of Health.

This advisory impacts approximately 2,000 customers, including those along Waverley Road, Spider Lake, Montague Road, Keystone Village, Port Wallace, Montebello, Craigwood Estates, and Avenue du Portage (see map).

Boil Water Advisory:

As water is restored to this area, and if after 1:00 PM yesterday, you:

· had no water – boil before use

· have/had discoloured – run clear before use

· have/had normal or low pressure – no action required

· are unsure – boil before use

Halifax Water is advising these customers that the water can still be used; however, it should be boiled for at least 1 minute before using water for:

· drinking

· preparing infant formula

· making ice cubes or juices

· washing fruits or vegetables

· cooking

· brushing teeth; or

· any other activity requiring human consumption.

A fact sheet on domestic water usage during a boil advisory is available here: Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet 2025.pdf

Potential for Discoloured Water:

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water as the water service is restored in the system.

It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

To learn more about discoloured water and to report it, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

For updates regarding this boil water advisory, please visit https://www.halifaxwater.ca or contact our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.