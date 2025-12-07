Alberta clipper set to hit N.S. on Monday with snow, gusty winds

Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

FALL RIVER/ENFIELD: An Alberta clipper is forecasted to bring snow and gutsy winds to locations across all of Nova Scotia on Dec. 8.

There is a potential for five to 15 centimetres of snow, with possibly higher amounts over Cape Breton.

Strongest wind gusts are expected to be up to 70 km/h .

The time span for the storm is Monday morning into Monday evening.

Snow will begin early Monday morning over southwestern Nova Scotia and spread east across the province through the morning.

The morning commute is expected to be messy, especially over central Nova Scotia, but the highest accumulations are expected over northern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton into the afternoon.

Strong northwesterly winds will also develop Monday afternoon along with a drop in temperatures, bringing blowing snow at times into Monday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.