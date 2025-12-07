The Laker News

Residents fill an ambulance full of food at Stuff an Ambulance food drive

ByPat Healey

It was a full ambulance of food at the end of the Stuff an Ambulance food drive at the Elmsdale Sobeys. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: The generosity of residents of East Hants came through on Sunday Dec. 7.

At the Stuff an Ambulance food drive at the Sobeys in Elmsdale, a full EHS ambulance was filled with food and there was more than $500 in cash and gift card donations received.

All donations were taken to Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank in Enfield following the four hour food drive at the Elmsdale Shopping Plaza.

It was one of the 21 food and toy drives Emergency Health Services (EHS) and TeleHealth 811 staff and volunteers partnered up to put on across Nova Scotia.

Through these initiatives, EHS aims not only to spread holiday cheer but also to strengthen its connection with Nova Scotians and promote a culture of caring beyond emergency response.

A look at all the food that was collected at the food drive. (Submitted photo)

