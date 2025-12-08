HRM Mayor completes trip to Boston, says it was successful

Mayor Andy Fillmore during an interview with the Laker News in Fall River during the campaign. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Andy Fillmore has concluded a successful trip to Boston to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and attend the Boston Common Tree Lighting.

“Halifax’s connection with Boston is rooted in shared history, integrated economies, and generations of people-to-people connections,” said Fillmore in a release.

“In a world where global challenges are increasingly dealt with at city halls, collaboration between local officials is more important than ever.”

Last month, Mayor Fillmore welcomed Mayor Wu to Halifax City Hall.

Mayor Wu also participated in the annual Remembrance Day service in Grand Parade, before travelling to Lunenburg County to help cut down Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston.

“Boston and Nova Scotia have long shared a special bond, and it was my privilege to welcome Mayor Fillmore to our city once again,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

“From joining our community center ground-breaking ceremony to sharing insights from Halifax with our team and celebrating the Tree for Boston lighting in the oldest public park in America, Mayor Fillmore’s visit underscores the continued collaboration and friendship between our cities.

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership.”

Mayor Fillmore also met with representatives from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Boston Water & Sewer Commission.

Those meetings were held to discuss what Halifax can learn from Boston, specifically in the areas of ferry operations, transit modernization, and long-term capital planning under growth pressure.

“Strengthening cooperation with other cities attracts investment, grows innovation, and gives us tools to address challenges in affordability, housing, and mobility,” concludes Mayor Fillmore.

“Thank you to Mayor Wu and the residents of Boston for welcoming me to their beautiful city.”