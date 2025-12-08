The Laker News

News

Rankin takes over Interim Leadership role with N.S. Liberals; calls for stronger economic direction for province

ByPat Healey

Dec 8, 2025 #economy, #Iain Rankin, #N.S. Liberals, #provincial government
Iain Rankin. (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: Effective Dec. 8, Iain Rankin will take over as Interim Leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

As planned following last yearʼs election, Rankin and Derek Mombourquette have been sharing the responsibility of rebuilding the Party, and it is now Rankinʼs turn to assume the leadership role.

Mombourquette will take on the duties of House Leader.

Over the past year, both Liberal MLAs have worked to renew the Party and offer Nova Scotians
a centrist, solutions-focused alternative.

Rankin says heʼs looking forward to carrying that momentum into the months ahead and being constructive in opposition.

“Nova Scotians need to see public money spent more responsibly, with legislative oversight,ˮ said Rankin in a release.

In his first act as Interim Leader, Rankin is calling for a comprehensive economic strategy in response to the Houston governmentʼs record $1.2 billion deficit.

“This government has been spending without any coherent plan, and itʼs put us in a vulnerable economic position that will affect Nova Scotians for generations,ˮ said Rankin.

“We need a long-term, disciplined economic plan that must include reviewing departmental over spending, so we can both scale traditional sectors and help launch emerging industries to keep government programs sustainable.ˮ

Over the next year, the Liberal caucus will stay focused on pragmatic, forward-looking solutions and continuing the work of rebuilding and offering Nova Scotians a balanced path ahead.

